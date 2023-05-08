RBI imposes Rs 1.73 crore penalty on HSBC for incorrect credit information

Representative image

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on May 8 imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 1.73 crore on the Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Ltd for contravention of Credit Information Companies Rules, 2006.

“The examination of the Risk Assessment Report and all related correspondences pertaining to the same revealed, inter alia, contravention of the aforesaid rules by the bank to the extent that it furnished incorrect credit information in respect of a number of expired credit cards with nil dues, to all the four Credit Information Companies,” the RBI said in a release.

A notice was issued to the bank advising it to show cause as to why the penalty should not be imposed for contravention of the said provisions of CIC Rules, as stated therein.

After considering the bank’s reply to the notice and oral submissions made during the personal hearing, the RBI came to the conclusion that the charge of contravention of the aforesaid CIC Rules was substantiated and warranted imposition of monetary penalty, the release said.

This action is based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers.