English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Get AppOpen
    In App
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    RBI imposes Rs 1.73 crore penalty on HSBC for incorrect credit information

    Penalty was imposed for contravention of Credit Information Companies Rules, 2006.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 08, 2023 / 07:18 PM IST
    RBI

    Representative image

    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on May 8 imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 1.73 crore on the Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Ltd for contravention of Credit Information Companies Rules, 2006.

    “The examination of the Risk Assessment Report and all related correspondences pertaining to the same revealed, inter alia, contravention of the aforesaid rules by the bank to the extent that it furnished incorrect credit information in respect of a number of expired credit cards with nil dues, to all the four Credit Information Companies,” the RBI said in a release.

    A notice was issued to the bank advising it to show cause as to why the penalty should not be imposed for contravention of the said provisions of CIC Rules, as stated therein.

    After considering the bank’s reply to the notice and oral submissions made during the personal hearing, the RBI came to the conclusion that the charge of contravention of the aforesaid CIC Rules was substantiated and warranted imposition of monetary penalty, the release said.

    This action is based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #imposes monetary penalty #RBI imposes monetary penalty #Reserve Bank of India #The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited
    first published: May 8, 2023 07:18 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.