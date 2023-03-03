RBI imposes restrictions on Musiri Urban Co-operative Bank

RBI also allowed depositors to withdraw a sum not exceeding Rs 5,000 of the total balance across all savings bank or current accounts or any other account.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on March 3 imposed restrictions on Musiri Urban Co-operative Bank Ltd till its financial position improves.

Under the restrictions, the bank cannot grant or renew any loans and advances, make any investment, incur any liability including borrowal of funds and acceptance of fresh deposits, disburse or agree to disburse any payment.

Further, the central bank also said that it also restricts the bank from entering into any compromise or arrangement and selling, transferring or otherwise disposing of any of its properties or assets except as notified in the RBI Direction.

“The issue of the above Directions by the RBI should not per se be construed as a cancellation of a banking license by RBI. The bank will continue to undertake banking business with restrictions till its financial position improves. The Reserve Bank may consider modifications of these Directions depending upon circumstances,” RBI said in a release.

The central bank also allowed depositors to withdraw a sum not exceeding Rs 5,000 of the total balance across all savings bank or current accounts or any other account.

Also Read: RBI imposes monetary penalty on Vaidyanath Urban Co-operative Bank for rules violation

Also Read: RBI imposes monetary penalty on Bank of Baroda, 2 others for rule violation

Meanwhile, the eligible depositors would be entitled to receive deposit insurance claim amounts of his/her deposits up to a monetary ceiling of Rs 5 lakhs in the same capacity and in the same right, from the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation.