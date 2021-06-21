RBI imposes penalty on three co-operative banks in Maharashtra for non-compliance

RBI | PC-Shutterstock

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on 21 June imposed monetary penalties on The Baramati Sahakari Bank, Mogaveera Co-operative Bank and Indapur Urban Co-operative Bank, all based in Maharashtra for various rule violations.

Mogaveera Co-operative Bank, Mumbai, was fined Rs 12 lakh for failing to follow directions issued by the RBI on maintenance of deposit accounts and Know Your Customer (KYC) directions. Indapur Urban Co-operative Bank was fined Rs 10 lakh for contravention of directions issued by the RBI on exposure norms and statutory / other restrictions – Urban Co-operative Banks (UCBs) and KYC directions. The Baramati Sahakari Bank was also fined Rs one lakh for contravention of the directions on exposure norms and statutory/other restrictions – UCBs.

The inspection report of Mogaveera Co-operative Bank, based on its financial position as on 31 March, 2019, revealed that the bank had not fully transferred unclaimed deposits to the Depositor Education and Awareness Fund and had not conducted an annual review of inoperative accounts. It had no system of periodic review of risk categorisation of accounts and had customers with multiple Unique Customer Identification Codes (UCICs) for multiple accounts and also multiple customers with same UCICs, the RBI said.

Indapur Urban Co-operative Bank had not adhered to the aggregate ceiling on unsecured advances and it did not have a process for periodical review of risk categorisation of accounts. It also did not have a robust system in place to generate alerts whenever transactions were inconsistent with the risk categorisation of customers.

The inspection report of The Baramati Sahakari Bank revealed that the bank had exceeded the prudential inter-bank (single bank) exposure limit, the RBI said.

Based on these reports, the RBI issued notices to the banks to show cause as to why penalty should not be imposed for violation of the said directions. After considering the banks’ replies and oral submissions, the RBI came to the conclusion that the charges of non-adherence and violation of RBI directions were substantiated and warranted imposition of monetary penalty.

“This action is based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers,” the central bank said in separate statements for all three banks.