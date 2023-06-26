RBI imposes penalty on Textile Traders Co-operative Bank for rule violations

The apex bank imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 4.50 lakh on the bank

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on June 26 imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 4.50 lakh on Textile Traders Co-operative Bank Ltd for violating certain rules.

The central bank, in a press release said that the penalty was imposed for violation of the Banking Regulation Act, 1950 and non-compliance with specific directions, relating to interest rates on deposits.

"This action is based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers," RBI said.

Earlier this month, the central bank had imposed monetary penalties on four cooperative banks citing various rule violations. These were Cooperative Bank of Rajkot, Telangana State Cooperative Apex Bank Ltd, The Bihar State Cooperative Bank Ltd and Jowai Cooperative Urban Bank Ltd.