RBI imposes penalty on Kosamba Mercantile Co-operative Bank

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on September 2 imposed a monetary penalty of Rs one lakh on the Kosamba Mercantile Co-operative Bank Ltd for violation of rules. The bank didn't comply with certain directions issued by RBI on ‘Loans and advances to directors, relatives, and firms', the RBI said in a release.

The statutory inspection of the bank conducted by RBI with reference to the bank’s financial position as of March 31, 2019, revealed that the bank had sanctioned loans to relatives of a director resulting in non-compliance with aforesaid directions issued by RBI.

Subsequently, a notice was issued to the bank advising it to show cause as to why penalty should not be imposed for non-compliance with the aforesaid directions issued by RBI, the central bank said.

After considering the bank’s reply to the notice and oral submissions made during the personal hearing, RBI imposed the penalty, the central bank said.

This action is based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers, the RBI said.