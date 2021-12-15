RBI imposes penalty on ICICI Bank and PNB for rule violations

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on December 15 imposed a monetary penalty on ICICI Bank and Punjab National Bank (PNB) citing certain rule violations.

The RBI imposed a penalty of Rs 30 lakh on ICICI Bank and Rs 1.8 crore on PNB, the RBI said in a press release.

The RBI imposed the penalty on ICICI Bank for violation of rules related to ‘levy of penal charges on non-maintenance of minimum balances in savings bank accounts’.

The RBI inspections revealed non-compliance with the directions to the extent the bank levied charges for non-maintenance of minimum balance in saving accounts, which were not directly proportionate to the extent of the shortfall observed, the RBI said.

Later, the RBI came to the conclusion that the non-compliance with RBI directions warranted imposition of monetary penalty.

In the case of PNB, the regulatory action is related to the bank’s shareholding in borrower companies, as pledgee, of an amount exceeding 30 percent of paid-up share capital of those companies, the RBI said.