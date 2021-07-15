RBI imposes penalties on two co-operative banks in Maharashtra for not complying with regulatory directions

RBI | [Image: Shutterstock]

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on July 15 imposed monetary penalties on Udyam Vikas Sahakari Bank, Pune, and Sawantwadi Urban Cooperative Bank (UCB), Sindhudurg, for non-compliance with various regulatory directions.

Udyam Vikas Sahakari Bank was fined Rs two lakh for contravention of the directions issued by the RBI on Exposure Norms and Statutory / Other Restrictions - UCBs. Sawantwadi Urban Cooperative Bank was fined Rs one lakh for contravention of and non-compliance with directions contained in the Supervisory Action Framework (SAF) issued by the RBI under sections 35A and section 36(1) read with section 56 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949.

The inspection report of Udyam Vikas Sahakari Bank based on its financial position as on March 31, 2019, revealed that the bank had not adhered to prudential inter-bank gross exposure limit and prudential inter-bank single counter party limit. Sawantwadi UCB had by sanctioning fresh loans contravened one of the SAF instructions.

Based on these reports, the RBI issued notices to the banks to show cause as to why penalty should not be imposed for violation of the said directions. After considering the banks’ replies, the RBI came to the conclusion that the charges of non-adherence and violation of RBI directions were substantiated and warranted imposition of monetary penalty.

“This action is based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers,” the central bank said in separate statements for the two banks.