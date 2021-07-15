MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:You can add global companies to your portfolio through Fund of Funds! Watch the webinar on July 20, 11am to get started
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

RBI imposes penalties on two co-operative banks in Maharashtra for not complying with regulatory directions

Udyam Vikas Sahakari Bank, Pune, was fined Rs two lakh for contavening loan exposure norms, while Sawantwadi Urban Cooperative Bank was fined Rs one lakh for violating directions under the supervisory action framework

July 15, 2021 / 07:53 PM IST
RBI | [Image: Shutterstock]

RBI | [Image: Shutterstock]

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on July 15 imposed monetary penalties on Udyam Vikas Sahakari Bank, Pune, and Sawantwadi Urban Cooperative Bank (UCB), Sindhudurg, for non-compliance with various regulatory directions.

Udyam Vikas Sahakari Bank was fined Rs two lakh for contravention of the directions issued by the RBI on Exposure Norms and Statutory / Other Restrictions - UCBs. Sawantwadi Urban Cooperative Bank was fined Rs one lakh for contravention of and non-compliance with directions contained in the Supervisory Action Framework (SAF) issued by the RBI under sections 35A and section 36(1) read with section 56 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949.

The inspection report of Udyam Vikas Sahakari Bank based on its financial position as on March 31, 2019, revealed that the bank had not adhered to prudential inter-bank gross exposure limit and prudential inter-bank single counter party limit. Sawantwadi UCB had by sanctioning fresh loans contravened one of the SAF instructions.

Based on these reports, the RBI issued notices to the banks to show cause as to why penalty should not be imposed for violation of the said directions. After considering the banks’ replies, the RBI came to the conclusion that the charges of non-adherence and violation of RBI directions were substantiated and warranted imposition of monetary penalty.

“This action is based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers,” the central bank said in separate statements for the two banks.
Tags: #cooperative banks #RBI
first published: Jul 15, 2021 07:53 pm

Must Listen

D-Street Talk: Fund manager who manages about $4bn of AUM shares insight on 30 years of reforms, midcaps & advice for Robinhood investors

D-Street Talk: Fund manager who manages about $4bn of AUM shares insight on 30 years of reforms, midcaps & advice for Robinhood investors

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.