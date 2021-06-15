RBI imposes penalties on co-operative banks in Bijnor, New Delhi for non-compliance with directions

RBI | PC-Shutterstock

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on June 15 imposed monetary penalties on Bijnor Urban Co-operative Bank and National Urban Co-operative Bank, New Delhi.

The Bijnor bank was fined Rs 6 lakh for failing to adhere to the provisions related to prohibition on director-related loans. National Urban Co-operative Bank was fined Rs 5 lakh for violation of specific directions issued to the bank by the RBI under the supervisory action framework.

The inspection report of Bijnor Urban Co-operative Bank based on its financial position as on March 31, 2019, revealed that the bank failed to adhere to the provisions related to prohibition on director-related loans and issue of performance guarantee, the central bank said in a statement.

The inspection report of National Urban Co-operative Bank based on its financial position as on March 31, 2019, revealed violation of specific directions issued to the bank by the RBI under Supervisory Action Framework (SAF).

Based on these reports, the RBI issued notices to the banks to show cause as to why penalty should not be imposed for violation of the said directions. After considering the banks’ replies and oral submissions, the RBI came to the conclusion that the charges of non-adherence and violation of RBI directions were substantiated and warranted imposition of monetary penalty.

“This action is based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers,” the central bank said in separate statements for both banks.