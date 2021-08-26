MARKET NEWS

RBI imposes penalties on three co-operative banks for rule violations

Moneycontrol News
August 26, 2021 / 08:30 PM IST
Reserve Bank of India

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on August 26 imposed monetary penalties on three co-operative banks for violation of rules.

These banks are Seyad Shariat Finance Limited, Tamil Nadu, Muslim Co-operative Bank, Maharashtra and Jijamata Mahila Sahakari Bank Maharashtra, the RBI said in separate press statements on Thursday.

The RBI imposed a penalty of Rs 3 lakh on Jijamata bank, Rs 2 lakhs on Muslim Co-operative Bank and Rs 5 lakh on Seyad Shariat Bank, the release said. The regulator conducted audits of these banks and the penalties were based on the findings.

In the case of Seyad Bank and Muslim Co-operative Bank, the rule violations pertain to Know Your Customer norms while in the case of Jijamata Co-operative Bank, the violations are related to exposure norms.

The RBI has been cracking down on co-operative banks for violation of rules and poor governance standards. The regulator has cancelled the licences of at least three co-operative banks in the last two years.
Moneycontrol News
first published: Aug 26, 2021 08:30 pm

