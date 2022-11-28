RBI imposes monetary penalty on Zoroastrian, Indian Mercantile and five other co-op banks

File image of the Reserve Bank of India building in Mumbai (Image Source: Shutterstock)

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed monetary penalties on seven co-operative banks, including the Zoroastrian Co-operative Bank and the Indian Mercantile Co-operative Bank, for violating certain regulations.

The central bank imposed a penalty of Rs 1.25 crore on the Zoroastrian Co-operative Bank, Rs 50 lakh on the Bharat Co-operative Bank (Mumbai), and Rs 20 lakh on the Indian Mercantile Co-operative Bank.

Further, it imposed a penalty of Rs 1 lakh on The Tiruchirappalli District Central Co-operative Bank, Rs 3 lakh on The Cumbum Co-operative Town Bank, Rs 2 lakhs on The National Co-operative Bank, and Rs 6 lakhs on The Chittoor Co-operative Town Bank.

"This penalty has been imposed in exercise of powers vested in the RBI conferred under section 47A (1) (c), read with sections 46 (4) (i) and 56 of the Banking Regulation Act," the RBI said, regarding the penalties.

The RBI clarified in the statements that the penalties are not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers.

"The statutory inspection of the bank conducted by the RBI with reference to its financial position as on March 31, 2020, and the examination of the Risk Assessment Report pertaining thereto, the Forensic Audit Report (FAR) by an external auditor, and all related correspondence in the matter, revealed that the bank had failed to comply with RBI directions on ‘Discounting of Bills by UCBs – Restricted Letters of Credit (LC)’ and the provisions of the Rules, as it discounted accommodation bills under LCs (letter of credit) without establishing the genuineness of the underlying transactions / documents, and failed to preserve records in good order for a period of eight years," the central bank said about the Zoroastrian Co-operative Bank.

For the other banks too the RBI has stated what its inspection report showed.

"After considering the bank’s reply and oral submissions during the personal hearing, the RBI came to the conclusion that the aforesaid charge of non-compliance with RBI directions was substantiated and warranted the imposition of a monetary penalty," the RBI said.