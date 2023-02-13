RBI imposes monetary penalty on Vaidyanath Urban Co-operative Bank for rules violation

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on February 13 said it has imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 1.50 lakh on the Vaidyanath Urban Co-operative Bank Ltd at Beed in Maharashtra for violating certain rules.

The inspection by the central bank revealed that the cooperative bank had made a donation in violation of the Operational Instructions issued by the RBI under Supervisory Action Framework (SAF).

Further, it said this action is based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers.

“This penalty has been imposed in exercise of powers vested in RBI under the provisions of Section 47 A (1) (c) read with Section 46 (4) (i) and Section 56 of the Act, taking into account the failure of the bank to adhere to the aforesaid directions issued by RBI,” the central bank said in a release.

Earlier this month, the RBI imposed monetary penalties on Bank of Baroda, North East Small Finance Bank and Krazybee Services Private Limited over rule violations.

Moneycontrol News