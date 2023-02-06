RBI imposes monetary penalty on Utkal Cooperative Bank over rule violations

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on February 6 said it has imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 15 lakh on the Utkal Cooperative Bank Ltd for certain rule violations.
The bank was fined for violation of exposure norms and specific directions issued under Supervisory Action Framework (SAF), the RBI said.
An inspection report of the bank revealed a breach of prudential inter-bank exposure norms, prudential inter-bank counter-party limit and violation of specific directions issued under Supervisory Action Framework, the central bank said.
The bank was issued a notice advising it to show cause as to why a penalty should not be imposed for non-compliance with the directions and after considering the bank’s reply and additional submissions made by it, the RBI imposed the penalty.