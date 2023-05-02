RBI imposes monetary penalty on two co-operative banks for rule violations

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on May 2 said it has imposed monetary penalty on two co-operative banks viz. The Sutex Co-operative Bank Ltd and The Jamnagar District Co-operative Bank Ltd for rule violations.

It imposed Rs 10 lakh on The Sutex Co-operative Bank Ltd and Rs 4.10 lakh on The Jamnagar District Co-operative Bank Limited, a release said.

The central bank imposed monetary penalty on The Sutex Co-operative Bank as it sanctioned a loan to relative of one of its directors and breached prudential inter-bank (gross) exposure norms, resulting in contravention of aforesaid directions issued by RBI.

Further, The Jamnagar District Co-operative Bank was penalised because the bank had not transferred the eligible amount to DEA Fund, did not have a system to review risk categorisation of customers, did not carry out periodic updation of KYC documents of existing customers, did not update system / software to identify suspicious transactions, if any, and did not report data (including historic data) to three CICs of whom it was a member, resulting in contravention of aforesaid provisions of the Act and directions issued by RBI, release said.

RBI also said in a release that this action is based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers.

Moneycontrol News