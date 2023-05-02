 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
RBI imposes monetary penalty on two co-operative banks for rule violations

Moneycontrol News
May 02, 2023 / 03:34 PM IST

Representative image

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on May 2 said it has imposed monetary penalty on two co-operative banks viz. The Sutex Co-operative Bank Ltd and The Jamnagar District Co-operative Bank Ltd for rule violations.

It imposed Rs 10 lakh on The Sutex Co-operative Bank Ltd and Rs 4.10 lakh on The Jamnagar District Co-operative Bank Limited, a release said.

The central bank imposed monetary penalty on The Sutex Co-operative Bank as it sanctioned a loan to relative of one of its directors and breached prudential inter-bank (gross) exposure norms, resulting in contravention of aforesaid directions issued by RBI.

Further, The Jamnagar District Co-operative Bank was penalised because the bank had not transferred the eligible amount to DEA Fund, did not have a system to review risk categorisation of customers, did not carry out periodic updation of KYC documents of existing customers, did not update system / software to identify suspicious transactions, if any, and did not report data (including historic data) to three CICs of whom it was a member, resulting in contravention of aforesaid provisions of the Act and directions issued by RBI, release said.