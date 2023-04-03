RBI imposes monetary penalty on two co-operative banks for rule violations

RBI imposes monetary penalty on two cooperative banks for rule violations

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on April 3 said it has imposed monetary penalty on Jamnagar People’s Co-operative Bank Ltd and Shree Chhani Nagarik Sahakari Bank Ltd for rule violations.

The central bank imposed Rs 4 lakh penalty on Shree Chhani Nagarik Sahakari Bank and Rs 1 lakh penalty on Jamnagar People’s Co-operative Bank, the release said.

An inspection of RBI in Jamnagar People’s Co-operative Bank revealed that the bank had not identified its assets as Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) on an ongoing basis and had failed to pay interest to overdue term deposits from the date of maturity till the date of repayment at the rate applicable to saving deposits or at the contracted rate of interest, whichever is lower, the release said.

While, in case of Shree Chhani Nagarik Sahakari Bank, an inspection revealed the bank had bought insurance policy for its employees from one of its directors who was also an agent of the insurance company, had not identified its assets as Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) on an ongoing basis.

Further, Shree Chhani Nagarik Shakari Bank sanctioned a loan wherein relative of one of its directors stood as surety / guarantor, did not report five fraud cases to RBI within prescribed timeline and did not carry out periodic updation of accounts as per prescribed periodicity.

This action is based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers.