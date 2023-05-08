English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    RBI imposes monetary penalty on Trichur Urban Co-operative Bank for rule violations

    The inspection report of the bank based on its financial position as on March 31, 2021, revealed, inter alia, instances of sanction of gold loans in breach of the cap under bullet repayment scheme, RBI said in a release.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 08, 2023 / 04:10 PM IST
    RBI

    Reserve Bank of India

    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on May 8 said it has imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 2 lakh on The Trichur Urban Co-operative Bank Ltd for rule violations.

    The inspection report of the bank based on its financial position as on March 31, 2021, revealed, inter alia, instances of sanction of gold loans in breach of the cap under the bullet repayment scheme, RBI said in a release.

    Based on the same, a notice was issued to the bank advising it to show cause as to why a penalty should not be imposed for non-compliance with the aforesaid directions, release added.

    After considering the bank’s reply and oral submissions during the personal hearing, RBI came to the conclusion that the aforesaid charge of non-compliance with RBI directions was substantiated and warranted the imposition of a monetary penalty.

    “This action is based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers,” RBI said in a release.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #imposes monetary penalty #RBI imposes monetary penalty #Reserve Bank of India
    first published: May 8, 2023 04:10 pm