RBI imposes monetary penalty on Trichur Urban Co-operative Bank for rule violations

Reserve Bank of India

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on May 8 said it has imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 2 lakh on The Trichur Urban Co-operative Bank Ltd for rule violations.

The inspection report of the bank based on its financial position as on March 31, 2021, revealed, inter alia, instances of sanction of gold loans in breach of the cap under the bullet repayment scheme, RBI said in a release.

Based on the same, a notice was issued to the bank advising it to show cause as to why a penalty should not be imposed for non-compliance with the aforesaid directions, release added.

After considering the bank’s reply and oral submissions during the personal hearing, RBI came to the conclusion that the aforesaid charge of non-compliance with RBI directions was substantiated and warranted the imposition of a monetary penalty.

“This action is based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers,” RBI said in a release.