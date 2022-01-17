MARKET NEWS

RBI imposes monetary penalty on The Co-operative Bank of Rajkot

The RBI inspection revealed that the bank had sanctioned loans to the firms in which a relative of bank’s director was interested, resulting in non-compliance with aforesaid directions issued by the RBI.

Moneycontrol News
January 17, 2022 / 05:48 PM IST

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on January 17 imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 4 lakh on The Co-operative Bank of Rajkot, Gujarat for violation of certain norms.

This action is for contravention of directions issued by RBI on ‘Loans and advances to directors, relatives and firms / concerns in which they are interested’, said the RBI said in a statement.

"This penalty was imposed in exercise of powers vested in RBI under the provisions of Section 47 A (1) (c) read with Section 46 (4) (i) and Section 56 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, taking into account the failure of the bank to adhere to the aforesaid directions issued by RBI," said the RBI.

The RBI's inspection revealed that the bank had sanctioned loans to the firms in which a relative of bank’s director was interested, resulting in non-compliance with aforesaid directions issued by the central bank.

Following this, a notice was issued to the bank advising it to show cause as to why penalty should not be imposed for non-compliance with the aforesaid directions issued by the RBI.

Close

After considering the bank’s reply to the notice and oral submissions made during the personal hearing, the RBI came to the conclusion that the aforesaid charge was substantiated and warranted imposition of monetary penalty, the RBI said.

This action is based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers, the RBI added.
