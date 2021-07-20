RBI imposes monetary penalty on Tamil Nadu-based Melur Co-operative Urban Bank

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on July 20 imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 1 lakh on Tamil Nadu-based Melur Co-operative Bank for certain rule violations.

The penalty is imposed on non-compliance with certain provisions of the directions issued by the RBI in the Master Circular on the Board of Directors.

"The penalty has been imposed on the bank in exercise of powers vested in RBI under provisions of Section 47 A (1) (c) read with Section 46 (4) (i) and Section 56 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 (AACS) taking into account the failure of the bank to adhere to the aforesaid directions," said the RBI in a release.

This action is based on the deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers, the RBI said.

"Statutory returns submitted by the bank for the period ended March 2020, revealed, inter alia, contravention of / non-compliance with the directions issued by RBI on 'Board of Directors - UCBs'," the RBI said.

Based on the same, a notice was issued to the bank advising it to show cause as to why penalty should not be imposed for non-compliance with the directions, the central bank said.

After considering the bank’s written reply and the oral submissions made during the personal hearing, RBI came to the conclusion that the aforesaid charges of non-compliance with the extant RBI directions were substantiated and warranted imposition of monetary penalty, the RBI said.