RBI imposes monetary penalty on Sarvodaya Co-operative Bank

Reserve Bank of India

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on September 6 imposed a monetary penalty of Rs two lakh on Sarvodaya Co-operative Bank Ltd for contravention directions issued by the central bank on Know Your Customer (KYC).

The action is based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers, the RBI said.

The inspection report of the bank based on its financial position as of March 31, 2019, revealed that the bank had not put in place the system of periodic review of risk categorisation of accounts.

After considering the bank’s reply to the notice, the RBI came to the conclusion that the aforesaid charge of non-compliance with RBI directions was substantiated and warranted imposition of monetary penalty, the central bank said.