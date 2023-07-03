RBI imposes monetary penalty on two co-operative banks for rule violations

The RBI issued a notice to the bank as to why a penalty should not be imposed for contravention.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on July 3 said it has imposed a monetary penalty on two co-operative banks for rule violations.

The central bank imposed Rs 1 lakh penalty on Ranuj Nagarik Sahakari Bank and Rs 5,000 on Khatra People’s Co-operative Bank, release said.

The penalty has been imposed on Ranuj Nagarik Sahakari Bank as the bank had sanctioned a loan wherein a relative of one of the bank’s directors stood as surety or guarantor, resulting in contravention of aforesaid directions issued by the RBI, a central bank release said.

While, Khatra People’s Co-operative Bank has been penalised as the bank failed to carry out periodic review of risk categorisation of its accounts, release added.

The RBI issued a notice to the banks as to why a penalty should not be imposed for contravention.

After considering the bank’s reply to the notice and oral submissions made during the personal hearing, the central bank imposed a monetary penalty.