RBI imposes monetary penalty on Rajkot Commercial Co-operative Bank over rule violations

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on February 27 said it has imposed a monetary penalty on Rajkot Commercial Co-operative Bank for violation of certain rules.

The penalty was imposed for contravention of directions issued by the RBI on ‘Prudential Norms Income Recognition, Asset Classification, Provisioning and Other Related Matters’, ‘Placement of Deposits with Other Banks by Primary (Urban) Co-operative Banks (UCBs)’ and ‘Guidelines for Classification and Valuation of Investments by Banks," the apex bank said in a press release.

The central bank said that the penalty is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers.

"This penalty has been imposed in exercise of powers vested in the RBI under the provisions of Section 47 A (1) (c) read with Section 46 (4) (i) and Section 56 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, the apex bank said, taking into account the failure of the bank to adhere to the aforesaid directions issued by RBI."

The inspection report of the bank was based on the cooperative bank not identifying its non-performing assets (NPAs) on an ongoing basis, (ii) breached prudential inter-bank (gross) exposure norms, (iii) breached prudential inter-bank counter-party limit and (iv) breached limit of its investments included under held-to-maturity (HTM) category.

Moneycontrol News