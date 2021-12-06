MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

RBI imposes monetary penalty on Pune People’s Co-operative Bank

The penalty of Rupees two lakh has been imposed for violation of certain norms related to ‘Know Your Customers’, said the RBI.

Moneycontrol News
December 06, 2021 / 06:09 PM IST
Representational image

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on December 6 imposed a monetary penalty of Rupees two lakh on Pune People’s Co-operative Bank for violation of certain norms related to ‘Know Your Customers’.

This penalty has been imposed in exercise of powers vested in RBI under the provisions of Section 47 A (1) (c) read with Section 46 (4) (i) and Section 56 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, taking into account the failure of the bank to adhere to the rules, the central bank said in a press release.

This action is based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers, the RBI added.

The inspection report of the bank based on its financial position as on March 31, 2020, revealed, non-compliance with directions issued by the RBI.

Based on the same, a notice was issued to the bank advising it to show cause as to why penalty should not be imposed for non-compliance with the aforesaid directions as stated therein, the RBI said.

After considering the bank’s written reply to the show cause notice and oral submissions made during the personal hearing, the RBI came to the conclusion that the aforesaid charge of non-compliance with RBI directions was substantiated and warranted imposition of monetary penalty, the RBI said.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #cooperative banks #Know your customer (KYC) #RBI
first published: Dec 6, 2021 06:09 pm

