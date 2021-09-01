MARKET NEWS

English
RBI imposes monetary penalty on Prathamik Shikshak Sahakari Bank

The inspection report of the bank based on its financial position as on March 31, 2019 revealed that the bank had not adhered to prudential inter-bank single counter party limit, the RBI said.

Moneycontrol News
September 01, 2021 / 06:16 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on 1 September imposed a monetary penalty of Rupees two lakh on Prathamik Shikshak Sahakari Bank for violation of rules on exposure norms.

The action is based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers, the RBI said.

Based on the same, a notice was issued to the bank advising it to show cause as to why penalty should not be imposed for non-compliance with the aforesaid direction.

After considering the bank’s reply to the Notice and oral submissions made during the personal hearing, RBI came to the conclusion that the aforesaid charge of non-compliance with the RBI direction was substantiated and warranted imposition of monetary penalty, the RBI said.
