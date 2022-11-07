RBI imposes monetary penalty on Pragati Mahila Nagarik Sahakari Bank Maryadit

The violations pertain to non-compliance with the directions issued by the RBI to Urban Co-operative Banks on exposure norms, the RBI said.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBl) on November 7 said it has imposed a monetary penalty of Rs one lakh on Pragati Mahila Nagarik Sahakari Bank Maryadit, Bhilai for violating certain rules.

This action is based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers, the RBI said.

A scrutiny of the records of the bank based on its financial position as on March 31, 2021, revealed that the bank had sanctioned unsecured advances above the permissible limit in certain cases, the RBI said.

Based on the same, a notice was issued to the bank advising it to show cause as to why a penalty should not be imposed for non-compliance with the directions, the regulator said.

After considering the bank's replies and oral submissions made during the personal hearings, RBI came to the conclusion that the aforesaid charge of non-compliance with RBI directions was substantiated and warranted the imposition of a monetary penalty.