RBI imposes monetary penalty on Noble Co-operative Bank for rule violations

Moneycontrol News
Mar 20, 2023 / 05:26 PM IST

The central bank imposed Rs 2 lakh penalty on Noble Co-operative Bank.

An inspection of the RBI revealed that the bank had failed to adhere to RBI directions regarding Fraud Classification and Reporting.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on March 20 said it had imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 2 lakh on Noble Co-operative Bank Ltd for rule violation under banking regulations.

An inspection of the RBI revealed that the bank had failed to adhere to RBI directions regarding Fraud Classification and Reporting, when it had not classified the transactions as fraud and reported to RBI under FMR- 1 within the stipulated timeline.

Subsequently, a notice was issued to the bank advising it to show cause as to why a penalty should not be imposed on it for infringement of RBI directions regarding Fraud Classification and Reporting.