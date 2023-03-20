English
    RBI imposes monetary penalty on Noble Co-operative Bank for rule violations

    The central bank imposed Rs 2 lakh penalty on Noble Co-operative Bank.

    March 20, 2023 / 05:26 PM IST
    An inspection of the RBI revealed that the bank had failed to adhere to RBI directions regarding Fraud Classification and Reporting.

    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on March 20 said it had imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 2 lakh on Noble Co-operative Bank Ltd for rule violation under banking regulations.

    An inspection of the RBI revealed that the bank had failed to adhere to RBI directions regarding Fraud Classification and Reporting, when it had not classified the transactions as fraud and reported to RBI under FMR- 1 within the stipulated timeline.

    Subsequently, a notice was issued to the bank advising it to show cause as to why a penalty should not be imposed on it for infringement of RBI directions regarding Fraud Classification and Reporting.

    After considering the bank’s reply and oral submissions made during a personal hearing, RBI concluded that the aforesaid charges of non-adherence with Section 35A read with Section 56 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 were substantiated and warranted imposition of monetary penalty.

