RBI imposes monetary penalty on six Co-operative Bank for rule violations

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on May 2 said it has imposed monetary penalty on six co-operative banks for rule violations.

These banks are National Urban Co-operative Bank, Nagrik Sahakari Bank Maryadit, Ambarnath Jaihind Co-operative Bank, Dhule and Nandurbar Jilha Sarkari Nokaranchi Sahakari Bank, The Bantra Co-operative Bank Ltd, and Suvarnayug Sahakari Bank.

It imposed Rs 10 lakh penalty on National Urban Co-operative Bank, Rs 4.5 lakh on Nagrik Sahakari Bank Maryadit, Rs 2 lakh on Ambarnath Jaihind Co-operative Bank, Rs 1 lakh each on Suvarnayug Sahakari Bank and Dhule and Nandurbar Jilha Sarkari Nokaranchi Sahakari Bank, and Rs 30,000 on The Bantra Co-operative Bank, release said.

National Urban Co-operative Bank has not complied with specific directions, relating to the sanction of fresh loans and advances despite directions to stop the sanction/disbursal of such loans and advances, issued by RBI under a Supervisory Action Framework (SAF).

Moneycontrol News