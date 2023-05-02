RBI imposes monetary penalty on six Co-operative Bank for rule violations

Representative image

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on May 2 said it has imposed monetary penalty on six co-operative banks for rule violations.

These banks are National Urban Co-operative Bank, Nagrik Sahakari Bank Maryadit, Ambarnath Jaihind Co-operative Bank, Dhule and Nandurbar Jilha Sarkari Nokaranchi Sahakari Bank, The Bantra Co-operative Bank Ltd, and Suvarnayug Sahakari Bank.

It imposed Rs 10 lakh penalty on National Urban Co-operative Bank, Rs 4.5 lakh on Nagrik Sahakari Bank Maryadit, Rs 2 lakh on Ambarnath Jaihind Co-operative Bank, Rs 1 lakh each on Suvarnayug Sahakari Bank and Dhule and Nandurbar Jilha Sarkari Nokaranchi Sahakari Bank, and Rs 30,000 on The Bantra Co-operative Bank, release said.

National Urban Co-operative Bank has not complied with specific directions, relating to the sanction of fresh loans and advances despite directions to stop the sanction/disbursal of such loans and advances, issued by RBI under a Supervisory Action Framework (SAF).

Whereas, Suvarnayug Sahakari Bank has been penalised as bank was collecting fixed penal charge for shortfall in maintenance of minimum balance in saving bank accounts, instead of proportionate to the extent of shortfall, without giving notice to the effect.

Further, Bantra Co-operative Bank breached inter-bank, gross as well as counterparty exposure limits and failed to carry out periodic review of risk categorisation of its accounts.

While, other banks also penalised by the RBI for other rule violation of the Banking Regulations Act.