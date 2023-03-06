RBI imposes monetary penalty on Nakodar Hindu Urban Cooperative Bank

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed a monetary penalty of Rs three lakhs on The Nakodar Hindu Urban Cooperative Bank Ltd, the central bank said on March 6.

This action is based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers, the RBI said.

The compliance on the review report of Supervisory Action Framework (SAF) dated July 26, 2021, submitted by the bank revealed that it had offered interest rates on deposits for various durations higher than that offered by SBI in non-compliance with the SAF directions, the RBI said.

Based on the same, a notice was issued to the bank advising it to show cause as to why a penalty should not be imposed on it for contravention of the specific directions issued by RBI, the central bank said.

After considering the bank’s reply and oral submissions made during the Personal Hearing, RBI came to the conclusion that the non-adherence was substantiated and warranted the imposition of a monetary penalty, the RBI said.

