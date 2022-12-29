RBI imposes monetary penalty on Mynd Solutions

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on December 29 imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 13.9 lakh on Mynd Solutions Private Limited citing non-compliance with certain rules.

The penalty is imposed for not complying with the guidelines on trade receivables discounting system (TReDS) updated as on July 02, 2018, the RBI said.

It has been imposed in exercise of powers vested in RBI under Section 30 of the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007 (PSS Act), the central bank said.

This action is based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the entity with its customers, the RBI said.

The central bank also said it was observed that non-promoter shareholding in the entity had exceeded the ceiling of 10 per cent prescribed for TReDS operators.

Accordingly, notice was issued to the entity advising it to show cause as to why penalty should not be imposed for non-compliance with the directions.

After considering the entity’s responses and oral submissions made during the personal hearing, RBI concluded that the aforesaid charge of non-compliance with RBI directions was substantiated and warranted imposition of monetary penalty, the RBI said.

Moneycontrol News

