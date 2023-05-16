RBI imposes monetary penalty on Manipur Rural Bank for rule violations

Reserve Bank of India

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on May 16 said it has imposed monetary penalty of Rs 10,000 on Manipur Rural Bank for rule violations.

The penalty has been imposed as bank failed to classify certain loan accounts as non performing in accordance with the IRAC norms.

Based on the same, a notice was issued to the bank advising it to show cause as to why penalty should not be imposed on it for non-compliance with the directions, the RBI said.

After considering the bank’s reply to the notice, additional submissions made and oral submissions made by it during Personal Hearing, RBI came to the conclusion that the aforementioned charge of non-compliance with RBI directions was substantiated and warranted imposition of monetary penalty, release said.