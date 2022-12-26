RBI imposes monetary penalty on Mahila Sewa Sahakari Bank

(File image)

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 5 lakh on Gujarat-based Mahila Sewa Sahakari Bank for violating certain norms.

The penalty was imposed for contravention of directions issued by RBI on maintenance of statutory reserves and rules pertaining to loans and advances to directors, the RBI said.

"This penalty has been imposed in the exercise of powers vested in the RBI under the provisions of Section 47 A (1) (c) read with Sections 46 (4) (i) and 56 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, taking into account the failure of the bank to adhere to the aforesaid directions issued by RBI," the release added.

RBI clarified in the statement that the penalty is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers.

The statutory inspection of the bank conducted by RBI revealed that the bank had not maintained the minimum Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR). Also, the lender had sanctioned loans to relatives of directors. These amounted to a violation of rules, the RBI said.