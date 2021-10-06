RBI imposes monetary penalty on Kheda People’s Co-operative Bank

Reserve Bank of India | Representative image

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on October 6 imposed a monetary penalty of Rs one lakh on The Kheda People’s Co-operative Bank for violation of rules on ‘loans and advances to directors, relatives and firms/ concerns in which they are interested’.

This action is based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers, the RBI said.

The statutory inspection of the bank revealed non-compliance with aforesaid directions issued by the RBI. In furtherance to the same, a notice was issued to the bank advising it to show cause as to why penalty should not be imposed for non-compliance with the aforesaid directions issued by the RBI.

After considering the bank’s reply to the notice and oral submissions made during the personal hearing, the RBI came to the conclusion that the charge was substantiated and warranted imposition of monetary penalty, the central bank said.