RBI imposes monetary penalty on Kerala-based Pooram Finserv

Representative image.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on February 8 said it imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 10 lakh on Kerala-based Pooram Finserv Pvt for non-adherence with certain provisions.

This action is based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the company with its customers, the RBI said.

The scrutiny of the operations of Pooram Finserv was conducted in January 2019 and the scrutiny report revealed non-compliance with directions issued by RBI relating to 'know your customer' norms and RBI direction on raising money through private placement of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) by NBFCs, the RBI said.

Subsequently, a notice was issued to the company advising it to show cause as to why the penalty should not be imposed.

After considering the company’s reply to the notice and examination of additional submissions made by it, RBI came to the conclusion that the charge of non-compliance with aforesaid RBI directions was substantiated and warranted imposition of monetary penalty, the central bank said.