MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    RBI imposes monetary penalty on Kerala-based Pooram Finserv

    The scrutiny of the operations of Pooram Finserv was conducted in January 2019 and the scrutiny report revealed non-compliance with directions issued by the RBI.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 08, 2022 / 05:44 PM IST
    Representative image.

    Representative image.

    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on February 8 said it imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 10 lakh on Kerala-based Pooram Finserv Pvt for non-adherence with certain provisions.

    This action is based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the company with its customers, the RBI said.

    The scrutiny of the operations of Pooram Finserv was conducted in January 2019 and the scrutiny report revealed non-compliance with directions issued by RBI relating to 'know your customer' norms and RBI direction on raising money through private placement of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) by NBFCs, the RBI said.

    Subsequently, a notice was issued to the company advising it to show cause as to why the penalty should not be imposed.

    After considering the company’s reply to the notice and examination of additional submissions made by it, RBI came to the conclusion that the charge of non-compliance with aforesaid RBI directions was substantiated and warranted imposition of monetary penalty, the central bank said.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Pooram Finserv
    first published: Feb 8, 2022 05:44 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.