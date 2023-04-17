 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
RBI imposes monetary penalty on Karnataka State Co-operative Apex Bank

Moneycontrol News
Apr 17, 2023 / 07:14 PM IST

Reserve Bank of India

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on April 17 imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 23.23 lakh on The Karnataka State Co-operative Apex Bank Ltd. for non-compliance with certain rules.

The violations are related to the Know Your Customer (KYC)) norms as well as directions issued by RBI on Membership of Credit Information Companies (CICs), the RBI said in a release.

The statutory inspection of the bank conducted by NABARD with reference to the bank’s financial position as on March 31, 2020, which revealed that during the financial year 2019-20, the bank did not undertake risk categorization of customers, put in to use any robust software as a part of effective identification and reporting of suspicious transactions, the RBI said.

Also, the bank failed to submit data to all the four CICs regularly , the central bank said. Subsequently, a notice was issued to the bank advising it to show cause as to why penalty should not be imposed.