RBI imposes monetary penalty on Karnataka State Co-operative Apex Bank

Reserve Bank of India

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on April 17 imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 23.23 lakh on The Karnataka State Co-operative Apex Bank Ltd. for non-compliance with certain rules.

The violations are related to the Know Your Customer (KYC)) norms as well as directions issued by RBI on Membership of Credit Information Companies (CICs), the RBI said in a release.

The statutory inspection of the bank conducted by NABARD with reference to the bank’s financial position as on March 31, 2020, which revealed that during the financial year 2019-20, the bank did not undertake risk categorization of customers, put in to use any robust software as a part of effective identification and reporting of suspicious transactions, the RBI said.

Also, the bank failed to submit data to all the four CICs regularly , the central bank said. Subsequently, a notice was issued to the bank advising it to show cause as to why penalty should not be imposed.

After considering the bank’s reply to the notice, the RBI came to the conclusion that the charge of non-compliance was substantiated and warranted imposition of monetary penalty, the RBI said.

This action is based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers.

The RBI's enforcement operations are conducted by the Enforcement Department. The RBI’s EFD was set up in April 2017 to separate enforcement action from the supervisory process. The EFD identifies actionable violations from the inspection reports, risk assessment reports and scrutiny reports.

Market intelligence reports, references from the top management and complaints are also used for investigation. An Adjudication Committee then adjudicates the violations and determines the quantum of penalty.

The penalty thus imposed would be disclosed by the RBI in the form of a press release and by the regulated entity as per the disclosure norms. The regulated entity will then be required to pay the penalty within a specific period.