RBI imposes monetary penalty on Jila Sahakari Kendriya Bank

Reserve Bank of India

The Reserve Bank of India (RBl) on September 15 imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 1 lakh on Jila Sahakari Kendriya Bank Maryadit of Madhya Pradesh for violation of directions issued by the central bank on Know Your Customer (KYC).

This action is based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers, the RBI said.

The RBI inspection report of the bank revealed non-compliance with the directions issued by the RBI and the regulator came to the conclusion that the non-compliance with RBI directions was substantiated and warranted imposition of monetary penalty.

The RBI has cracked down on several erring cooperative banks in the recent past. The RBI cancelled the licences of six cooperative banks and imposed monetary penalty on several others. Cooperative banks have long suffered from dual regulation and local political intervention.

Among the banks hit by misgovernance and fraud in recent years is Mumbai-based Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank whose depositors still await a resolution.