RBI imposes monetary penalty on Janata Sahakari, two other cooperative banks for rule violations

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on April 24 said it has imposed monetary penalties on three cooperative banks for violating rules.

These banks are Janata Sahakari Bank, Bombay Mercantile Co-operative Bank, and The Tamil Nadu State Apex Co-operative Bank, a release said.

The central bank imposed Rs 16 lakh penalty on The Tamil Nadu State Apex Co-operative Bank, Rs 13 lakh each on Bombay Mercantile Co-operative Bank and Janata Sahakari Bank, the release added.

The penalty has been imposed on the Janata Sahakari Bank as it failed to make payment of applicable interest on balance amounts lying in the current accounts of deceased individual depositors or sole proprietorship concerns, at the time of repayment to the claimant.

Further, Bombay Merchantile Co-operative Bank failed to transfer the eligible amount to Depositor and Education and Awareness Fund (DEAF) within the prescribed period and transferred the same with delay. The Tamil Nadu State Apex Co-operative Bank failed to transfer eligible amounts to the Depositor Education and Awareness Fund within the prescribed period and report fraud to NABARD within the prescribed timeline and reported the same with delay.

Moneycontrol News