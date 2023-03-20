RBI imposes monetary penalty on Imperial Urban Co-operative Bank for rule violations

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on March 20 said it has imposed monetary penalty of Rs 1 lakh on Imperial Urban Co-operative Bank for violating certain banking regulations.

An RBI inspection of the bank revealed that the lender was not in compliance with RBI Directions prohibiting sanctioning/renewal of loans and advances to directors and their relatives.

Subsequently, a notice was issued to the bank advising it to show cause as to why penalty should not be imposed for non-compliance with the directions, central bank said in a release.

After considering the bank’s reply, RBI came to the conclusion that the aforesaid charge of non-compliance with RBI directions was substantiated and warranted imposition of monetary penalty.

Moneycontrol News