    RBI imposes monetary penalty on Imperial Urban Co-operative Bank for rule violations

    The central bank has imposed Rs 1 lakh penalty on Imperial Urban Co-operative Bank

    Moneycontrol News
    March 20, 2023 / 03:23 PM IST
    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on March 20 said it has imposed monetary penalty of Rs 1 lakh on Imperial Urban Co-operative Bank for violating certain banking regulations.

    An RBI inspection of the bank revealed that the lender was not in compliance with RBI Directions prohibiting sanctioning/renewal of loans and advances to directors and their relatives.

    Subsequently, a notice was issued to the bank advising it to show cause as to why penalty should not be imposed for non-compliance with the directions, central bank said in a release.

    After considering the bank’s reply, RBI came to the conclusion that the aforesaid charge of non-compliance with RBI directions was substantiated and warranted imposition of monetary penalty.

    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Mar 20, 2023 03:23 pm