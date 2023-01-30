RBI imposes monetary penalty on Ilkal Co-operative Bank for rule violations

The RBI has proposed a framework for the adoption of an ‘expected loss-based' approach for provisioning by banks.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on January 30 said it imposed a monetary penalty of Rs one lakh on Ilkal Co-operative Bank Ltd of Karnataka for violating certain regulations.

The bank was fined for violation of regulations on income recognition, asset classification, provisioning and other Related Matters.

An RBI inspection revealed that the bank had incorrectly classified certain non-performing accounts as standard assets. The bank was issued a notice and after considering the bank’s reply and oral submissions during the personal hearing, RBI imposed the penalty.

The RBI's enforcement operations are conducted by its enforcement department. It was set up in April 2017 to separate enforcement action from the supervisory process. The EFD identifies actionable violations from the inspection reports, risk assessment reports and scrutiny reports

Market intelligence reports, references from the top management and complaints are also used for investigation. An Adjudication Committee then decides on the violations and determines the quantum of penalty.

Read More