RBI imposes monetary penalty on 4 co-operative banks for rule violations

Reserve Bank of India

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on August 7 imposed monetary penalties on four co-operative banks for violating rules.

These banks are Shri Vinayak Sahakari Bank, Shreeji Bhatia Cooperative Bank, Mizoram Urban Cooperative Development Bank and Vita Urban Co-operative Bank.

The central bank imposed Rs 1.50 lakh each on Vita Urban Co-operative Bank and Shri Vinayak Sahakari Bank, Rs 1 lakh on Shreeji Bhatia Cooperative Bank, and Rs 20,000 on Mizoram Urban Cooperative Development Bank, a release issued by the central bank said.

The RBI imposed a monetary penalty on Mizoram Urban Cooperative Development Bank as it granted fresh loans and advances carrying risk weights of more than 100 percent in violation of specific directions issued under SAF and failed to put in place a system of periodic review of risk categorisation of accounts.

Further, the RBI in its release said that a monetary penalty was imposed on Shri Vinayak Sahakari Bank as the bank breached the prudential inter-bank (counterparty) exposure limit.