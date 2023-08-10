RBI imposes monetary penalty on four co-operative banks for violating rules

The co-operative banks that faced action failed to comply with the RBI's directions.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on August 10 said it has imposed monetary penalties on four cooperative banks for violating rules.

These banks are Mangal Co-operative Bank, The Mahabaleshwar Urban Co-operative Bank, The Islampur Urban Co-operative Bank and The Tapindu Urban Co-operative Bank, the central bank said.

The central bank imposed Rs 2 lakh each on the Islampur Urban Co-operative Bank and the Mahabaleshwar Urban Co-operative Bank.

Further, it imposed a penalty of Rs 1 lakh each on the Mangal Co-operative Bank and the Tapindu Urban Co-operative Bank.

The Tapindu Urban Co-operative Bank failed to comply with the RBI's directions on prudential inter-bank exposure norms at the gross level.

Mangal Co-operative Bank had not conducted an annual review of inoperative accounts or a periodic review of the risk categorisation of its existing customers.