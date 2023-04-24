RBI imposes monetary penalty on Baran Nagrik Sahkari Bank for rule violations

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on April 24 said that it has imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 2 lakh on Baran Nagrik Sahkari Bank for rule violations.

The inspection report showed that the bank was not in compliance with RBI directions prohibiting the grant of loans/advances/any other financial accommodation to relatives of its directors and not reporting the same in the OSS-6 return to RBI, the release said.

The central bank, in this regard, issued notice to the bank advising it to show cause as to why a penalty should not be imposed for non-compliance with the said directions.

After considering the bank’s reply, RBI came to the conclusion that the aforesaid charge of non-compliance with RBI directions was substantiated and warranted the imposition of a monetary penalty.