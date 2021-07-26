RBI imposes monetary penalty on Balasore Cooperative Urban Bank

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on July 23 imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 1 lakh on the Balasore Cooperative Urban Bank Limited, Balasore, Odisha for violating the directions issued by the RBI on exposure norms.

This penalty was imposed taking into account the failure of the bank to adhere to the aforesaid directions issued by the RBI, the central bank said in a release.

"This action is based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers," the RBI said.

The inspection report of the bank based on its financial position as on March 31, 2019, revealed non-compliance with the aforesaid directions issued by the RBI.

Based on the report, a notice was issued to the bank advising it to show cause as to why the penalty should not be imposed for non-compliance with the directions.

After considering the bank’s reply and additional submissions made by the bank, the RBI came to the conclusion that the aforesaid charge of non-compliance with RBI direction was substantiated and warranted imposition of monetary penalty.

The RBI has taken penal actions on a number of erring co-operative banks in recent years and has cancelled the licences of a few citing major irregularities and poor financial condition. Cooperative banks are more vulnerable to failures compared with traditional banks due to light-touch regulations and political interference at the local level.