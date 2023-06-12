RBI imposes monetary penalty on 4 cooperative banks for rule violations

RBI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on June 12 imposed monetary penalties on four cooperative banks citing various rule violations. These are Cooperative Bank of Rajkot, Telangana State Cooperative Apex Bank Ltd, The Bihar State Cooperative Bank Ltd and Jowai Cooperative Urban Bank Ltd.

In the case of Rajkot Bank, the RBI imposed a Rs 10 lakh penalty for violation of norms, including non-reporting of unauthorised transactions by customers, while in the case of Telangana State Coop Bank a Rs 2 lakh penalty was imposed for failure to transfer eligible amounts to the Depositor Education and Awareness Fund within the prescribed period.

Similarly, in the case of Bihar State Cooperative Bank, a penalty of Rs 60 lakh was imposed for a range of violations. In the case of Jowai Cooperative Bank, the RBI imposed Rs 6 lakh as penalty for breach of inter-bank exposure limits and failure to carry out periodic review of risk categorisation of its accounts.

The RBI's enforcement operations are conducted by the Enforcement Department. The RBI’s EFD was set up in April 2017 to separate enforcement action from the supervisory process. The EFD identifies actionable violations from the inspection reports, risk assessment reports and scrutiny reports Market intelligence reports, references from the top management and complaints are also used for investigation.

An Adjudication Committee then adjudicates the violations and determines the quantum of penalty. The penalty thus imposed would be disclosed by the RBI in the form of a press release and by the regulated entity as per the disclosure norms. The regulated entity will then be required to pay the penalty within a specific period