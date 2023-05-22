RBI imposes monetary penalty on 3 co-operative banks, 2 NBFCs

RBI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on May 22 said it has imposed monetary penalty on three co-operative banks and two non-banking finance companies for rule violations.

These companies and bank include The National Cooperative Bank, Krishna Sahakari Bank, The Kanyakumari District Central Co-operative Bank, Rain Bow Finance India, Srestha Finvest Ltd, according to press releases from the central bank.

The RBI imposed monetary penalty of Rs 7.50 lakh on The Kanyakumari District Central Co-operative Bank, and Rs 1 lakh each on the National Cooperative Bank and Krishna Sahakari Bank.

Further it imposed Rs 4 lakh penalty on Rain Bow Finance India and Rs 2 lakh on Srestha Finvest.

The penalty on National Cooperative Bank was imposed as the bank was collecting fixed penal charges for shortfall in maintenance of minimum balance in saving bank accounts, instead of proportionate to the extent of shortfall and without giving notice to the effect that in the event of minimum balance not being restored in the account within a month from the date of notice, penal charges will be applicable.

While, Kanyakumari District Central Co-operative Bank had not transferred eligible unclaimed deposits to DEA Fund and had violated provisions of KYC Direction in respect of risk categorisation, and by allotting multiple Customer Identification Codes to same customers

This action is based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers, RBI said in the releases.