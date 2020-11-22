RBI has one million followers on Twitter, the most for any central bank

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), India’s banking regulator, now has one million followers on Twitter.

According to a senior RBI official, who didn’t want to be named, this is the most number of followers for any central bank.



“RBI Twitter account reaches one million followers today. A new milestone. Congratulations to all my colleagues in RBI,” RBI governor Shaktikanta Das tweeted on November 22.

The US Federal Reserve has 6,77,000 followers on Twitter.

For comparison, the European Central Bank has 5.9 lakh followers, followed by the Central Bank of Brazil (3.8 lakh) and the Bank of England (3.17 lakh followers).

Similarly, the Bank of Canada has 1.8 lakh followers on the popular microblogging platform and the Reserve Bank of Australia has 49,200 followers.

The Bank of France, Deutsche Bundesbank and the Bank of Japan have 37,100, 30,000 and 28,900 followers, respectively.

The Bank of Spain has 15,900 followers, while the Bank of Italy has 14,500 followers.