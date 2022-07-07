RBI Guv asks states to adopt prudent borrowing strategy, efficient cash management practices

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (File image)

Indian states need to adopt a prudent borrowing strategy and efficient cash management practices, keeping in view the evolving macroeconomic scenarios, the governor of the Reserve Bank of India said in a meeting with State Finance Secretaries on July 7.

States also need to focus on improving the quality of expenditures, better handling and monitoring of contingent liabilities and improving the governance in the cooperative banks, Shaktikanta Das said in the meeting, according to a release.

The meeting was held in Mumbai. It was attended by the officials from the Ministry of Finance, Government of India, Controller General of Accounts, Comptroller and Auditor General of India, and the Finance Secretaries of 24 States and one Union Territory.

States are expected to borrow Rs 2.12 lakh crore via bonds in July-September, according to an indicative calendar released by the RBI on July 2. States are scheduled to raise Rs 62,640 crore in July, Rs 81,582 crore in August, and Rs 67,330 crore in September. State debt auctions typically happen every Tuesday.

July-September's indicative borrowing by states is around 29 percent higher than the actual borrowing of Rs 1.6 lakh crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year and is nearly twice as high as the Rs 1.1 lakh crore raised in April-June, according to rating agency ICRA.

States were sitting on a comfortable cash position and had refrained from borrowing heavily from the debt market over the last few months.

Today’s meeting reviewed market borrowings by the states and administration of the Consolidated Sinking Fund or Guarantee Redemption Fund, said the RBI.

The other issues discussed in the meeting included quality of expenditure by the states, the role of states in inflation control, debt management strategies of the states, the need for capacity-building programmes for debt and cash management, and various operational matters, according to the release.