App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 17, 2019 12:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

RBI Governor to hold pre-policy meet with trade bodies, rating agencies on March 26

The meeting, which comes ahead of the next financial year's first MPC meet scheduled for April 4, is aimed at broadening the consultation process.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das will hold discussions on March 26 with representatives of trade bodies and credit rating agencies on interest rate and steps to boost economic activities, said sources.

The meeting, which comes ahead of the next financial year's first MPC meet scheduled for April 4, is aimed at broadening the consultation process, they added.

The bi-monthly policy, to be finalised by the six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), assumes significance as it would be announced just a week before the commencement of the seven phase general elections beginning April 11.

"The pre-policy consultation meeting" with the governor will take place in Mumbai on March 26, the sources said.

related news

Besides trade bodies, including industry chambers and rating agencies, the governor has also called representatives of the All India Bank Depositors' Association.

Das has been meeting industry chambers, non-banking financial companies, bankers, government representatives and rating agencies to elicit their views on different aspects of the economy and the measures they expect from the central bank.

Soon after taking charge as the 25th governor of the RBI in December 2018, he had promised to take all stakeholders, including the government, along on key policy issues to maintain growth while keeping inflation under check.

While the RBI cut the interest rate in its February monetary policy after a gap of 18 months, industry has started clamouring for another rate cut as retail inflation is below the RBI's benchmark of 4 percent and need for boosting growth is pressing.

There have also been complaints that banks do not pass on the entire benefit of policy rate cut to borrowers.

Last month, the governor had held meeting with top officials of public and private sector banks to discuss rate transmission and persuade them to pass on the benefit of lower interest rates to the consumers.
First Published on Mar 17, 2019 12:06 pm

tags #Business #India #RBI

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Dates for Golden Globe Awards 2020 Announced, Deets Inside

Once a Victory Weapon in 'Secular' Bengal, the Sword of Caste Now Hang ...

Deepa Dasmunsi Not Joining BJP But Wishes to Contest From Raiganj, Say ...

Will Truth Triumph in Rafale Review Case? The Faceoff Between RTI Act ...

Organic Farming Brings UK Born to Puducherry

Congress Turns 'Munna Bhai' This Poll Season, But Isn't Ready to Spare ...

AAP Names Balbir Singh Jakhar as its Candidate From West Delhi Lok Sab ...

Movie Ticketing Apps Not Allowed to Charge 'Internet Handling Fee' fro ...

World Cup Spot Will Always be At The Back of My Mind: Pant

General elections 2019: Politicisation of the military has seldom yiel ...

FAA's close ties to Boeing questioned after 2 deadly crashes

Political necessity for Congress and AAP to join hands in Delhi

China announces plans to stabilise growth amid trade war with US

Bridge collapse: 2 civic engineers suspended, inquiry ordered

Markets this week: IndusInd Bank top gainer, Tech Mahindra top loser

Wall Street edges higher at open on US-China trade hopes

Facebook shares drop as executives quit, Christchurch live-stream shoo ...

US oil retreats from 2019 high on soaring production

Five Indians among 50 killed in terror attack at New Zealand’s Chris ...

No water for a clean Ganga: River's reduced flow and declining health ...

Love Death + Robots review: Netflix animated series is LSD-laced gourm ...

The Weight of a Petal: In its latest edition, Marg magazine chronicles ...

NDA announces Bihar seat-sharing pact: BJP, JD(U) to contest 17 Lok Sa ...

ISL 2018-19: Carles Cuadrat's Bengaluru FC aim to make big statement w ...

New Zealand police shuts Dunedin airport after reports of ‘suspiciou ...

Air India requests 'inactive' crew to join work immediately; airline h ...

Apple funded study shows critical role of wearables in detecting heart ...

Ghar More Pardesiya from Kalank: Song featuring Alia Bhatt to be out o ...

Mia Khalifa is off the market, is engaged to bf Robert Sandberg

Aamir Khan is thinking of retirement and we should all be concerned

BJP President Amit Shah to unveil the second poster of PM Narendra Mod ...

Shweta Bachchan's birthday: Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan get ...

Dear Comrade teaser: Vijay Devarakonda's film is all about fighting fo ...

Happy Birthday Saina Nehwal: The badminton star will have a good year ...

Say what! Nick Jonas' friends tried to flirt with Parineeti Chopra at ...

Varun Dhawan shocked at the airport as female fan tries hard for his a ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.