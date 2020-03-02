RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das to meet bank CEOs on March 2: Reports

The RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) had during its previous meeting in February held the repo rate steady at 5.15 percent.
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das will meet chief executive officers (CEOs) of commercial banks on March 2, according to a Business Standard report.
Chief executives of state-run banks are expected to attend the meeting, CNBC-TV18 reported. The central bank will likely discuss measures to push credit with lenders.
Discussing credit growth will be one of the main agendas, the news channel reported.
Other subjects that might be discussed at the meeting are rate transmission, MSMEs, digitisation of banking services.
The RBI may also seek feedback from the banks on some of its policies.The RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), during its previous meeting in February, held the repo rate steady at 5.15 percent.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro's Annual plan for Rs 399/- for the first year. Use coupon PRO2020 (Available on Web & Android only).