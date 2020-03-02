App
Last Updated : Mar 02, 2020 12:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das to meet bank CEOs on March 2: Reports

The RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) had during its previous meeting in February held the repo rate steady at 5.15 percent.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das will meet chief executive officers (CEOs) of commercial banks on March 2, according to a Business Standard report.

Chief executives of state-run banks are expected to attend the meeting, CNBC-TV18 reported. The central bank will likely discuss measures to push credit with lenders.

Discussing credit growth will be one of the main agendas, the news channel reported.

Close

Other subjects that might be discussed at the meeting are rate transmission, MSMEs, digitisation of banking services.

related news

The RBI may also seek feedback from the banks on some of its policies.

The RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), during its previous meeting in February, held the repo rate steady at 5.15 percent.

First Published on Mar 2, 2020 12:27 pm

tags #RBI

