RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das to meet bank CEOs on March 2: Reports

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das will meet chief executive officers (CEOs) of commercial banks on March 2, according to a Business Standard report.

Chief executives of state-run banks are expected to attend the meeting, CNBC-TV18 reported. The central bank will likely discuss measures to push credit with lenders.

Discussing credit growth will be one of the main agendas, the news channel reported.

Other subjects that might be discussed at the meeting are rate transmission, MSMEs, digitisation of banking services.

The RBI may also seek feedback from the banks on some of its policies.